BREAKING NEWS

Founder of nonprofit arrested after 2 brothers, age 9 and 11, are struck by car and killed

Posted On 01 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

kali9/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — A Southern California community is mourning two brothers, ages 11 and 9, after they were struck and killed by a driver in suburban Los Angeles County, according to authorities.

The children were crossing a street in Westlake Village when they were hit by a driver just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The parents were at there at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

One boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The second boy was taken to a local hospital where he died a few hours later, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspected driver, Rebecca Grossman, was located at or near the crash site, according to the sheriff’s office. Grossman, 57, was arrested on two counts of vehicular manslaughter, the sheriff’s department said.

Grieving community members gathered at a vigil for the boys on Wednesday night.

The brothers were identified by a local newspaper, The Acorn, as 11-year-old Mark Iskander and 9-year-old Jacob Iskander.

“This is a devastating loss for our community,” State Senator Henry Stern tweeted. “Two young boys with an entire lifetime ahead of them.”

Grossman and her husband founded the Grossman Burn Foundation, a Los Angeles County-based nonprofit that provides burn prevention education and burn treatment, according to its website. The Grossman Burn Foundation is the “philanthropic arm” of the Grossman Burn Centers, which were founded by Rebecca Grossman’s father-in-law, according to the website.

ABC News could not immediately reach the Grossman Burn Center for comment.

Grossman’s bail was set at $2 million and she’s due in court Oct. 21. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl