Fort Hood soldier dies from injuries sustained during Bradley vehicle maintenance

Rockfinder/iStock(KILLEEN, Texas) — A Fort Hood soldier died from injuries sustained while conducting maintenance on a Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

Pfc. Mason Webber, 22, of Marion, Iowa, died on Sept. 5, according to a news release from Fort Hood issued on Monday.

Webber joined the Army in March 2018 as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle system maintainer and has been assigned to 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since August 2018.

“The Darkhorse Squadron is deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of Private First Class Mason Webber,” Lt. Col. Adam Cannon, commander of the 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Pfc. Webber. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them in this trying time. He was an indelible part of the squadron and his loss is deeply felt.”

Fort Hood did not provide details of the incident but said it was under investigation by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center.

Bradley vehicles are able to provide protected transport for infantry troops and can weigh over 25 tons.

