BREAKING NEWS

Former sheriff’s deputy arrested in connection to Parkland school shooting

Posted On 04 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Former sheriff's deputy arrested in connection to Parkland school shooting https://linewsradio.com/former-sheriffs-deputy-arrested-in-connection-to-parkland-school-shooting/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Joe Raedle/Getty Images(PARKLAND, Fla.) — A Broward County, Florida, sheriff’s deputy has been fired and arrested on felony charges in connection to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Deputy Scot Peterson, 56, was arrested on seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“The FDLE investigation shows former Deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers and staff and injured 17 others,” said FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen in a statement. “There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives.”

As a result of an internal investigation, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony announced that Peterson and Sergeant Brian Miller were both terminated after they were found to have “neglected their duties at MSD High School,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
63°
broken clouds
humidity: 63%
wind: 8mph SW
H 65 • L 63
78°
Wed
79°
Thu
80°
Fri
76°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup