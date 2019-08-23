Sports News Former NFL player's son a suspect in his murder: Police https://linewsradio.com/former-nfl-players-son-a-suspect-in-his-murder-police/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

iStock(LONG PRAIRIE, Minn.) — A former NFL player and his wife have been shot and killed and now authorities have issued an arrest warrant for their son.

Barry Bennett, 63, and Carol Bennett, 63, were found dead in their rural Long Prairie, Minnesota, home on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bennetts’ 22-year-old son, Dylan John Bennett, was identified as a suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 22-year-old and now investigators are asking for the public’s help to find him, according to the sheriff’s office.

There’s no apparent threat to the community, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office has not released a possible motive.

Barry Bennett, a defense lineman, started with the NFL in 1978, playing for the New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets before a brief time with the Minnesota Vikings, according to The Star Tribune.



The Minnesota Vikings tweeted Friday: “We are saddened by the tragic loss of former Vikings player Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol. Our thoughts are with their friends and family during this difficult time.”

In Long Prairie, about 130 miles northwest of Minneapolis, residents are mourning the Bennetts.

The former NFL player was very involved in the Long Prairie community, Jon Kringen, superintendent of Long Prairie Grey Eagle Public Schools, told ABC News.

Barry Bennett taught physical education for over 10 years and retired a few years ago, Kringen said.

“He loved the kids that he had in class, and the kids really loved Barry,” Kringen said, calling him the kind of “teacher that I think every parent would want their kid to have.”

“The school district is mourning,” Kringen said. “We are incredibly saddened by these tragic events.”

Dylan Bennett is believed to be driving a blue 2018 Hyundai Sante Fe with Minnesota license plate number BCK487, authorities said.

