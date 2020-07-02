Former Jeffrey Epstein companion Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Paul Zimmerman/WireImageBy AARON KATERSKY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Ghislaine Maxwell, the former companion of Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire on Thursday morning.

Maxwell, 58, was charged by the Southern District of New York, which did not stop investigating Epstein’s associates after his death, with conspiring to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, perjury and other offenses.

From at least 1994 to 1997, Maxwell assisted, facilitated and contributed to Epstein’s alleged abuse of minor girls, the six-count indictment claimed.

Federal prosecutors in New York alleged Maxwell helped Epstein recruit, groom and ultimately abuse girls as young as 14. In some cases, she allegedly befriended the girls, took them shopping and to the movies before turning them over to Epstein for alleged abuse at his properties in New York City, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, prosecutors said.

“She pretended to be a woman they could trust,” Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said at a news conference Thursday. “Today, after many years, Ghislaine Maxwell finally stands charged for her role in these crimes.”

The perjury charges from statements Maxwell made in civil depositions, according to the complaint.

Attorneys who represent Maxwell in civil lawsuits filed by women who allege Epstein abused them didn’t immediately return messages to ABC News for comment. Maxwell previously denied any wrongdoing.

She was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire, without incident and is expected to make a virtual courthouse appearance. Strauss said prosecutors would seek her detention in New York.

If convicted on the charges, Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Epstein’s alleged victims expressed gratitude to investigators for their work.

Jennifer Araoz, who has alleged Epstein abused her, said in a statement that she was able “to take a breath of relief.”

“For years, I feared Epstein and his ring. Maxwell was the center of that sex trafficking ring. Now that the ring has been taken down, I know that I can’t be hurt anymore,” she said in a statement.

Brad Edwards, a Fort Lauderdale attorney who now represents more than 50 women who claim they were abused by Epstein, said in a statement his clients were pleased by news of Maxwell’s arrest.

“They are also thankful for the determination that the SDNY prosecutors have demonstrated throughout their investigation. Today brings us one step closer to justice,” he said in a statement.

Maxwell’s arrest comes almost exactly a year after the arrest of Epstein, who died by suicide in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan in August 2019.



ABC News’ James Hill contributed to this report.



