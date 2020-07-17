BREAKING NEWS

Former female employees of NFL's Washington, DC team allege sexual harassment

(WASHINGTON) — More than a dozen former female employees for the NFL’s Washington, D.C. franchise claim they were sexually harassed and verbally abused while working for the team, The Washington Post reports.

The former staffers say the toxic work environment and sexual harassment went on from 2006 through 2019.

No allegations have been made against owner Daniel Snyder and former general manager Bruce Allen.

