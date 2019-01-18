U.S. NEWS Former Chicago police officer to be sentenced for Laquan McDonald murder https://linewsradio.com/former-chicago-police-officer-to-be-sentenced-for-laquan-mcdonald-murder/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Kuzma/iStock(CHICAGO) — Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke is set to be sentenced Friday for the shooting death of African-American teen Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke’s attorneys have asked for probation.

Van Dyke, who is white, shot McDonald, who was 17 years old, 16 times on Oct. 20, 2014.

Video released during the investigation showed McDonald was armed with a knife but the teen didn’t appear to be moving toward the police officers who responded.

In October, Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. He was found not guilty of official misconduct.

For second-degree murder, Van Dyke’s sentence could stretch from probation up to 20 years. For aggravated battery with a firearm, he could face 6 to 30 years per charge.

Prosecutors have asked for a “significant amount of time.”

The former officer and his family are expected to speak at Friday’s sentencing.

McDonald’s family may also address the judge.

Three Chicago police officers on Thursday were found not guilty of falsifying details to cover up the shooting.

