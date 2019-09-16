Former cast members reunite for ABC’s “Cast from the Past Week” next month

Cheers cast reunites on The Goldbergs; ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Some of your favorite former cast members are reuniting on new episodes of ABC shows for an event called “Cast from the Past Week,” kicking off Monday, October 7.

The reunions will be taking place on shows including The Conners, The Goldbergs, Single Parents, Grey’s Anatomy, Fresh Off the Boat, The Rookie, American Housewife, The Good Doctor, Bless This Mess, Black-ish and A Million Little Things.

Here are some of the notable “Cast from the Past” match-ups:

John Goodman and Dan Aykroyd, who previously starred together in Blues Brothers 2000, will appear as poker buddies on The Conners for its October 8 episode.

Stars of the iconic ‘80s comedy Cheers — Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt – will reunite on the ‘80s-set The Goldbergs on October 9.

On the October 9 episode of Single Parents, Leighton Meester will be joined by her real-life husband and former co-star Adam Brody.

Grey’s Anatomy’s October 10 episode will feature Charmed stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs as guest star. They’re reuniting not only with each other, but with Grey’s producers Krista Vernoff and Andy Reaser, who were writers on Charmed.

American Housewife will stage a Drew Carey Show reunion when Drew Carey, Ryan Stiles and Kathy Kinney guest-star alongside Diedrich Bader in the show’s October 11 episode.

And as previously reported, Tracee Ellis Ross will be reuniting with her Girlfriends co-stars Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones and Persia White on an episode of Black-ish on October 8.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.