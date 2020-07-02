BREAKING NEWS

Former ’20/20′ host Hugh Downs dead at 99

Posted On 02 Jul 2020
By :
Comment: 0

Steve Fenn/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images(ARIZONA) — Hugh Downs, who had a broadcast career that spanned more than 50 years, has died, his family has confirmed.

Downs, who was perhaps best known as the co-host of ABC’s 20/20 with Barbara Walters, died of a heart-related condition at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

He was 99. 

In addition to his time at ABC News, two-time Emmy winner Downs hosted NBC’s Today show, which is where he discovered Walters as a writer, and later saw her promoted to co-host. He was also Jack Paar’s sidekick on The Tonight Show, and hosted the game show Concentration.

For years, Hugh Downs held the record for the most-ever hours on broadcast TV with 10,000, until Regis Philbin bested the record in 2004. 

In fact, one of Downs’ books was a memoir called On Camera: My 10,000 Hours on Television.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
July 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup