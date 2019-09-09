Entertainment News Former 007 Pierce Brosnan says, "Get out of the way, guys;" says it would be "exciting" to see a female James Bond https://linewsradio.com/former-007-pierce-brosnan-says-get-out-of-the-way-guys-says-it-would-be-exciting-to-see-a-female-james-bond/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

MGM/EON Productions(LOS ANGELES) — Pierce Brosnan, who wore the tuxedo through James Bond movies, has something to say about who should play the next Bond: “Get out of the way, guys.”

Brosnan is largely credited with reinvigorating the franchise, first playing Bond in 1995’s Goldeneye, followed by Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997, The World Is Not Enough in 1999, and 2002’s Die Another Day.

The actor tells The Hollywood Reporter, “I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years. Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”

As we previously reported, Lashana Lynch will reportedly take over the “007” designation, at least, in the forthcoming James Bond franchise film, No Time To Die. Daniel Craig will still play James Bond, however.

Idris Elba, an actor long rumored to have been in the running to play the suave secret agent after Craig exits the role, told ABC Radio that reports of Lynch’s character adopting Bond’s 007 code name are “amazing.”

He added, “It’s a very brave move for the franchise and I think that Lashana’s going to have an incredible time playing her. I’m very proud of her. If that’s really what’s happened, then great…I’m very happy for her, for sure.”



No Time To Die, the 25th James Bond adventure, hits theaters April 8, 2020.

