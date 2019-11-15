‘Ford v Ferrari’ and ‘Charlie’s Angels’ top this week’s new releases

© 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Ford v Ferrari — This sports drama is based on the true story of engineer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles, played respectively by Matt Damon and Christian Bale, who teamed up to build a car that could beat Ferrari for Ford Motor Company in 1966. Tracy Letts, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone and Ray McKinnon also star. Rated PG-13.

* Charlie’s Angels — The latest film adaptation of the classic 1970s TV series, co-written and directed by Pitch Perfect‘s Elizabeth Banks, stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as part of a new global generation of Angels working for Charlie Townshend, the never-seen owner of a private detective agency. This time, the girls risk their lives to protect the world from a dangerous new technology. The new take will feature multiple Bosleys, played by Banks, Djimon Hounsou and Patrick Stewart. Robert Clotworthy stars as the voice of Charlie. Sam Claflin and Noah Centineo appear in supporting roles. Rated PG-13.

* The Good Liar — This crime thriller, based on Nicholas Searle’s novel of the same name, stars Ian McKellen as a career con-artist who meets a wealthy widow, played by Helen Mirren, and plans steal her fortune. What should be a simple hustle turns into a high stakes game of cat-and-mouse. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Waves — This drama follows “the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family” as they “navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.” It stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Sterling K. Brown. Rated R.

