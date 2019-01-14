BREAKING NEWS

For the first time, a person is more likely to die from accidental opioid overdose than car crash: Watchdog group

Posted On 14 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

BackyardProduction/iStock(NEW YORK) — For the first time in U.S. history, a person is more likely to die from an accidental opioid overdose than they are from a motor vehicle crash, according to an analysis from the National Safety Council.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
28°
few clouds
humidity: 62%
wind: 5mph WNW
H 29 • L 26
34°
Tue
37°
Wed
31°
Thu
37°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup