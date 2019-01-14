Previous Story
For the first time, a person is more likely to die from accidental opioid overdose than car crash: Watchdog group
Posted On 14 Jan 2019
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site
(NEW YORK) — For the first time in U.S. history, a person is more likely to die from an accidental opioid overdose than they are from a motor vehicle crash, according to an analysis from the National Safety Council.
(NEW YORK) — For the first time in U.S. history, a person is more likely to die from an accidental opioid overdose than they are from a motor vehicle crash, according to an analysis from the National Safety Council.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.