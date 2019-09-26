BREAKING NEWS

For a 99 cent upgrade, Samuel L. Jackson will be your Alexa

Posted On 26 Sep 2019
ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Thanks to a new upgrade, your Amazon Alexa can sound just like Samuel L. Jackson.

Amazon announced on Wednesday that it’s tapped the Star Wars prequel and Marvel movie star to be the first celebrity voice for its virtual assistant, which will launch later this year.

For a 99 cent upgrade, Jackson can give you directions, play your favorite songs, offer you a weather report or even tell you a funny joke.

Of course, for those who want a little more of an edge, you can even choose to have Jackson use explicit language — because honestly, who doesn’t want to listen to Samuel L. Jackson drop F-bombs while he’s reading you a recipe?

Jackson has yet to comment on his new gig.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

