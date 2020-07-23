BREAKING NEWS

Following sexual misconduct allegations, Netflix scraps Chris D’Elia prank show

Posted On 23 Jul 2020
Freeform/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Weeks after he was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, The Hollywood Reporter says comedian Chris D’Elia’s upcoming show with Netflix has been scrapped.

D’Elia stands accused of sexual harassing women and asking for nude photos from at least one woman who claims he knew she was a minor at the time. D’Elia has denied the charges.

The controversy was enough to get D’Elia dropped from his talent agency.

The Netflix series was to see D’Elia partnered with friend and fellow comedian and actor Brian Callen, and was supposed to be an unscripted show dealing with pranks, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

