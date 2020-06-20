Florida sets new record of COVID-19 cases with over 4,000 more

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 20 Jun 2020
By ELLA TORRES, ABC NEWS

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — Florida continued to set record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases, with an additional 4,049 new cases reported Saturday.

There were an additional 40 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19, according to the state’s Department of Health.

There are now a total of 93,797 Florida cases with 3,144 deaths related to COVID-19, the Department of Health reported.

On Friday, Florida reported what was then its record-high one-day increase of 3,822 cases.

The day before, the state set its previous daily-increase record of coronavirus cases with 3,207.

Florida is one of 17 states that saw an increase in hospitalizations and one of the other 17 states that saw an increase in a rate of positivity, a measure of how many tests are positive for COVID-19 compared to the amount of tests run.

