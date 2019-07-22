BREAKING NEWS

Florida deputy killed in car crash while responding to domestic dispute

Posted On 22 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Florida deputy killed in car crash while responding to domestic dispute https://linewsradio.com/florida-deputy-killed-in-car-crash-while-responding-to-domestic-dispute/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

MattGush/iStock(MIAMI) — A Florida sheriff’s department is mourning one of its deputies who was killed in a car crash as he was responding to a domestic dispute, authorities said.

The Broward sheriff’s deputy was heading to the call around 3 a.m. Sunday when he collided with a pickup truck, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

A second deputy who had been following in a separate car witnessed the crash and immediately called for help, officials said.

The deputy, whose name has not yet been released, died at a hospital. He was on the force for a little over a year, officials said, according to ABC Miami affiliate WPLG-TV.

The pickup truck driver was hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

“Our hearts are heavy,” sheriff’s officials tweeted. “We ask for thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
86°
broken clouds
humidity: 48%
wind: 9mph SSE
H 86 • L 79
73°
Tue
80°
Wed
80°
Thu
81°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup