Flooding threatens millions from New Mexico to Michigan as record heat continues in South

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Eleven states are under flood and flash flood alerts Tuesday morning.

A cold front combined with tropical moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico will bring rounds of heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding from New Mexico to Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday.

There has already been flash flooding in southeastern New Mexico near Carlsbad, where some people got stuck in their vehicles in the flood waters and had to be rescued.

Just south of Duluth, Minnesota, roads have been under water with some rivers nearing record flood stage due to numerous rounds of heavy rain in the last 24 hours.

In the next 48 hours, some areas could see more than 4 inches of additional rain, as flooding and flash flooding remains in the forecast.

Meanwhile, numerous record highs were broken Monday from the Deep South all the way to the Midwest.

Among the records, Indianapolis reached 92 degrees, Cincinnati hit 94, Atlanta reached 96 and Macon, Georgia, hit 100 — while in Alabama, Birmingham and Montgomery both reached 98.

More record heat is expected Tuesday and with humidity the temperature will feel like 100 degrees or even more in some areas.

The record heat will move to the East Coast on Wednesday, with actual temperatures into the mid to upper 90s for the Mid-Atlantic states, and temperatures close to 90 degrees possible in New York City and Philadelphia.

