Flooding, damaging winds, tornado threats from Plains to Ohio River valley

(NEW YORK) — As remains of Cristobal move north, it is expected to combine with a new storm system that is moving out of the Rockies and should produce damaging winds, flooding rain and a threat for tornadoes.

Already this new storm system has brought damaging winds of up to 101 mph in Colorado with five reported tornadoes in Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska.

Storm damage was also reported in parts of Mississippi where trees were downed on homes due to gusty winds from Cristobal’s remains.

Also on Monday, as remnants of Cristobal moved north, flooding was reported along the northern shores of Lake Pontchartrain in Mississippi where homes were flooded and people had to be rescued.

On Tuesday, severe weather is expected in two pockets, one area from Nashville, Tennessee to Chicago where damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible. The other area will be from Omaha, Nebraska to Kansas City where damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes will also be possible.

In addition to damaging winds and tornadoes, these two storm systems will bring heavy rain that is forecast to bring flooding.

On Tuesday morning, 10 states from South Dakota to Mississippi are under flood alerts.

The heaviest rain is forecast from Missouri to Mississippi where some areas could see up to 4 inches of rain and flash flooding is forecast.

