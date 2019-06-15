BREAKING NEWS

Flights resume at Newark Airport after United flight skids off runway

Posted On 15 Jun 2019
iStock(NEWARK, N.J.) — Flights have resumed at Newark International Airport on Saturday afternoon after a United Airlines plane skidded off the runway upon landing and all flights were temporarily grounded, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The United plane, which departed from Denver International Airport, “experienced multiple flat tires upon landing in Newark,” a United spokesperson said in a statement. The flight was carrying 166 passengers and there were no serious injuries.

The ground stop went into effect shortly after 1 p.m. ET. No flights were allowed to take off or land at the airport, one of the busiest in the country.

The plane, United Airlines Flight 627, “skidded to the left side of the pavement,” the FAA tweeted. “The left main landing gear is stuck in a grassy area.”

Passengers exited the aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, by stairs and boarded buses to the terminal.

