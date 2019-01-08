BREAKING NEWS

Flights out of London’s Heathrow Airport suspended after drone sighting

Posted On 08 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS Flights out of London's Heathrow Airport suspended after drone sighting  https://linewsradio.com/flights-out-of-londons-heathrow-airport-suspended-after-drone-sighting/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

Franckreporter/iStock(LONDON) — Departures from London’s Heathrow Airport, the UK’s busiest hub, were suspended today after a drone was sighted there, according to airport officials.

A spokesperson from the airport confirmed that a drone was sighted near or within the airport, prompting the precautionary suspension of departure flights.

No further details about the ongoing situation have been released.

This incident comes after operations at Gatwick Airport, about 30 miles southeast of Heathrow, were brought to a screeching halt amid the busy Christmas travel season because of drone sightings there.

Gatwick closed on the evening of Dec. 19 and for much of the day on both Dec. 20 and 21.

Gatwick is the country’s second busiest airport, after Heathrow, according to the U.K.’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
45°
fog
humidity: 86%
wind: 6mph SSW
H 44 • L 44
46°
Wed
38°
Thu
31°
Fri
27°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup