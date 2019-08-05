Entertainment News 'Fleabag', 'Chernobyl' and 'Russian Doll' win at 2018 TCA Awards https://linewsradio.com/fleabag-chernobyl-and-russian-doll-win-at-2018-tca-awards/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss.xml

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Amazon/Steve Schofield(LOS ANGELES) — Amazon’s Fleabag was the big winner at The Television Critics AssociationTCA Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel Saturday. The British comedy series, starring creator and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, took home three trophies, including Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, Program of the Year, Individual Achievement in Comedy for Waller-Bridge.

HBO’s Chernobyl, which centers on the the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster and stars Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson, won for Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries.

The new program award went to Russian Doll. The Netflix series about a woman who repeatedly dies and relives the same night in an ongoing time loop was co-created by and stars Natasha Lyonne, along with Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Ashley.

Other big winners included AMC’s Better Call Saul for Outstanding Achievement in Drama; The HBO documentary Leaving Neverland for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information; Netflix’s Queer Eye forOutstanding Achievement in Reality Programming; and HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver for Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows.

Additionally, the TCA recognized Michelle Williams from FX’s Fosse/Verdon for Individual Achievement in Drama.

HBO’s Deadwood received the Heritage Award and its creator, David Milch, was honored with the lifetime achievement award.

The event was hosted by Taye Diggs, star of the CW drama All American. Here’s the full list of winners:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: Leaving Neverland (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: Arthur (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: Russian Doll (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries: Chernobyl (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: Better Call Saul (AMC)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: Fleabag (Amazon)

Program of the Year: Fleabag (Amazon)

Heritage Award: Deadwood (HBO)

Lifetime Achievement Honoree: David Milch

