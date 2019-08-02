BREAKING NEWS

Flash flooding hits Kansas after more than 9 inches of rain

Posted On 02 Aug 2019
iStock(NEW YORK) — A stalled system in the central and southern Plains led to more thunderstorms early Friday after parts of Kansas on Thursday saw more than 9 inches of rain, leading to flooding, closed roadways and water rescues.

Heavy rain is expected again in the region, possibly exceeding 2 inches per hour in some storms. Eastern Kansas could see 5 inches of rain locally.

This pattern of thunderstorms should slip south over the weekend, lessening the rain threat at least until more rain potentially arrives next week.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave is moving close to the southeastern U.S. shoreline as parts of the Atlanta metro region saw rain on Thursday. Strong winds took down power lines in parts of the Southeast as a 66 mph gust was reported in Macon, Georgia.

More showers and thunderstorms from the tropical moisture are expected this weekend across the Southeast. Parts of Florida could see 4 inches of rain locally. Flash flooding will be possible.

Erick, now a tropical storm, is rapidly weakening south of Hawaii. Winds are down to about 65 mph. It should continue to weaken as it slides westward through the Pacific Ocean. Hawaii could see some large waves through Friday.

Tropical Storm Flossie is moving west-northwest at 18 mph with winds of 70 mph, still tracking toward Hawaii but expected to weaken and turn northward, missing the islands.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

