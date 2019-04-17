BREAKING NEWS

Fla. prosecutors set to release police video of Patriots owner Robert Kraft inside spa

Posted On 17 Apr 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Fla. prosecutors set to release police video of Patriots owner Robert Kraft inside spa https://linewsradio.com/fla-prosecutors-set-to-release-police-video-of-patriots-owner-robert-kraft-inside-spa/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images(JUPITER, Fla.) — Florida prosecutors said on Wednesday that they intend to release police surveillance video from a spa at which New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and two dozen other men have been charged with soliciting prostitution.

The video would be released in response to public records requests in the cases of two women who are accused of facilitating the alleged prostitution at the Orchids Of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter.

Under Florida’s so-called “Sunshine” law, any records made or received by any public agency in the course of its official business are available for inspection, unless specifically exempted by the Florida Legislature.

Kraft could not be immediately reached for comment.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
April 2019
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
58°
smoke
humidity: 26%
wind: 4mph SE
H 58 • L 58
55°
Thu
62°
Fri
62°
Sat
60°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup