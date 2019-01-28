BREAKING NEWS

Five Houston police officers injured in shooting, police say

Posted On 28 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Five Houston police officers injured in shooting, police say https://linewsradio.com/five-houston-police-officers-injured-in-shooting-police-say/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock(HOUSTON) — Five police officers in Houston, Texas, have been injured in a shooting, according to Houston Police.

Houston Police wrote on Twitter that the five officers who were injured have been “transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital.”

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
25°
scattered clouds
humidity: 56%
wind: 3mph N
H 26 • L 25
43°
Tue
37°
Wed
13°
Thu
21°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup