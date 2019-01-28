U.S. NEWS Five Houston police officers injured in shooting, police say https://linewsradio.com/five-houston-police-officers-injured-in-shooting-police-say/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock(HOUSTON) — Five police officers in Houston, Texas, have been injured in a shooting, according to Houston Police.

Houston Police wrote on Twitter that the five officers who were injured have been “transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital.”

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

