BREAKING NEWS

First trailer debuts for true-life thriller ‘The Report,’ starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening

Posted On 22 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  First trailer debuts for true-life thriller 'The Report,' starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening https://linewsradio.com/first-trailer-debuts-for-true-life-thriller-the-report-starring-adam-driver-and-annette-bening/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Amazon Studios(LOS ANGELES) — The first trailer for the Oscar-buzzy film The Report, starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening, has been released.

The film, a thriller based on actual events, follows the investigation of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created after 9/11. A staffer leading the investigation, played by Driver, uncovers explosive details about the torture of detainees. Bening plays his boss, real-life Senator Dianne Feinstein.

“They waterboarded him 183 times. Everything they got from him was either a lie or something they already had,” Driver tells Bening in the clip.

“If it works, why do you need to do it 183 times?” she asks.

To which he replies, “Maybe when the report comes out, people will finally see that.”

The film, an Amazon Original that first debuted at Sundance this year, also stars Jon Hamm, Corey Stoll, Michael C. Hall, Maura Tierney and Tim Blake Nelson. It will debut in select theaters on November 15.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
85°
broken clouds
humidity: 66%
wind: 8mph W
H 88 • L 85
79°
Fri
76°
Sat
72°
Sun
73°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup