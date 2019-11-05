First look: Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie take on the banking industry in ‘The Banker’

AppleTV+(LOS ANGELES) — Marvel movie co-stars Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie are turning the banking industry on its head in the first full trailer for the Apple TV+ film The Banker.

The film, based on the true story of Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, centers on two African-American entrepreneurs in the 1950s who attempt to bypass the “racial limitations of the era” by hiring a working-class white man to serve as the head of their real-estate and banking business. The two men were able to build their real estate empire while they posed as a janitor and a chauffeur. After a successful run, federal government learns of their actions and threatens to take away all that they have built.



“Owning a bank is like owning the other side of the real estate business,” says Garrett, played by Mackie.

“There’s a few complexities you just left out,” responds Morris, played by Jackson.

“Like what?,” asks Garrett.

“Oh I’m sorry. Did I not wake up black this morning?,” asks Morris. “Because I’m pretty sure I did.”

Nia Long, Nicholas Hoult, and Jessie T. Usher also star in the film.



The Banker opens in select theaters on December 6 before debuting on Apple TV+ in January 2020.

