BREAKING NEWS

First look: Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie take on the banking industry in ‘The Banker’

Posted On 05 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

AppleTV+(LOS ANGELES) — Marvel movie co-stars Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie are turning the banking industry on its head in the first full trailer for the Apple TV+ film The Banker.

The film, based on the true story of Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, centers on two African-American entrepreneurs in the 1950s who attempt to bypass the “racial limitations of the era” by hiring a working-class white man to serve as the head of their real-estate and banking business. The two men were able to build their real estate empire while they posed as a janitor and a chauffeur. After a successful run, federal government learns of their actions and threatens to take away all that they have built.

“Owning a bank is like owning the other side of the real estate business,” says Garrett, played by Mackie.

“There’s a few complexities you just left out,” responds Morris, played by Jackson.

“Like what?,” asks Garrett.

“Oh I’m sorry. Did I not wake up black this morning?,” asks Morris. “Because I’m pretty sure I did.”

Nia Long, Nicholas Hoult, and Jessie T. Usher also star in the film.

The Banker opens in select theaters on December 6 before debuting on Apple TV+ in January 2020.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
48°
overcast clouds
humidity: 93%
wind: 11mph S
H 60 • L 51
54°
Wed
57°
Thu
54°
Fri
47°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup