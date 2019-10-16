BREAKING NEWS

First look: Netflix reveals trailer for Arsenio Hall comedy special ‘Smart and Classy’

Posted On 16 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  First look: Netflix reveals trailer for Arsenio Hall comedy special 'Smart and Classy' https://linewsradio.com/first-look-netflix-reveals-trailer-for-arsenio-hall-comedy-special-smart-and-classy/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Netflix(NEW YORK) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Netflix has released the first trailer for Arsenio Hall’s highly anticipated comedy special Smart & Classy.

In the new promo, Hall jokes about the pressure to keep it “classy” — and being mistaken for Blade star Wesley Snipes.

“Oh s***, when I first started stand-up, my comedy hero used to always say, ‘A smart classy comic doesn’t have to curse,'” Hall is seen telling the crowd.

He then delivers the punchline: “And I used to say, ‘Okay, Mr. Cosby.'”

As previously mentioned, this project is Hall’s first stand up comedy special for Netflix. He previously appeared in Adam Sandler’s Netflix film Sandy Wexler.

According to Netflix, Smart & Classy will feature Hall talking about today’s political climate, what it was like to win Celebrity Apprentice, getting older, his favorite drug and the classic movie Coming to America, whose sequel he’s starring in, along with Eddie Murphy.

Smart & Classy hits Netflix on October 29.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
64°
overcast clouds
humidity: 72%
wind: 16mph SE
H 65 • L 64
58°
Thu
60°
Fri
61°
Sat
62°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup