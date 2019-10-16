Entertainment News First look: Netflix reveals trailer for Arsenio Hall comedy special 'Smart and Classy' https://linewsradio.com/first-look-netflix-reveals-trailer-for-arsenio-hall-comedy-special-smart-and-classy/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Netflix(NEW YORK) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Netflix has released the first trailer for Arsenio Hall’s highly anticipated comedy special Smart & Classy.

In the new promo, Hall jokes about the pressure to keep it “classy” — and being mistaken for Blade star Wesley Snipes.

“Oh s***, when I first started stand-up, my comedy hero used to always say, ‘A smart classy comic doesn’t have to curse,'” Hall is seen telling the crowd.

He then delivers the punchline: “And I used to say, ‘Okay, Mr. Cosby.'”

As previously mentioned, this project is Hall’s first stand up comedy special for Netflix. He previously appeared in Adam Sandler’s Netflix film Sandy Wexler.



According to Netflix, Smart & Classy will feature Hall talking about today’s political climate, what it was like to win Celebrity Apprentice, getting older, his favorite drug and the classic movie Coming to America, whose sequel he’s starring in, along with Eddie Murphy.

Smart & Classy hits Netflix on October 29.

