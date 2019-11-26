First look at the shocking and dramatic next season of ‘The Bachelor’

ABC/Maarten de Boer(NEW YORK) — Bachelor Nation fans finally enjoyed an exclusive and juicy preview of The Bachelor‘s upcoming season during the Dancing with the Stars finale. The next season, which features pilot Peter Weber, will also include a healthy dose of shocks, drama, and sizzling romance.

The first look teaser features Weber flying onto the tarmac to greet the new group of women competing for his heart. Right off the bat, one competitor swoons, “[Peter’s] looking so freaking delicious, like, I just wanna lick him up and down.”

After previewing a montage of the new Bachelor locking lips with different contestants, who all gush about his dreamy good looks and chiseled abs, the drama kicks in when one mystery contestant threatens to leave because she seemingly wants Weber all to herself.

When Peter admits he has been “intimate” with some of the other girls, the mystery woman storms down a street of parked cars while crying “I’m so done.”

After showing various contestants shedding tears of their own, the trailer drops a shocking revelation: Peter’s past flame is back. Bachelorette Hannah Brown unexpectedly shows up, to the ire and dismay of the rest of the women.

“I’m making decisions for my heart because I know there’s something there,” Brown reveals while sitting next to Peter on the couch as the jealous contestants spy on them. “And I would do anything for it. For our relationship.”

The trailer ends with Peter asking her to to come back and be a part of the show, perhaps to see if she is the one for him after all. Will she stay and win the final rose? Only time will tell.

The Bachelor returns to ABC January 6 at 8 p.m. EST.

