First look at Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, with a de-aged De Niro, Pesci & Pacino

Posted On 31 Jul 2019
Netflix(NEW YORK) — We have our first look at The Irishman, Martin Scorsese’s latest organized crime epic.

The Oscar-winning director re-teams with his Goodfellas stars Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro, plus Al Pacino, for the film, which centers on the real-life exploits of a WWII vet-turned-hitman. Spanning decades, the film uses digital de-aging to portray De Niro and the other lead characters as much younger than they currently are..  

De Niro plays the titular character, Frank Sheeran, who was like the Forrest Gump of triggermen.  According to Netflix, he “worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th Century.”

As such, the movie also covers the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa — a disappearance that Sheeran may have had something to do with.

Pacino plays Hoffa, who straddled the worlds of legitimate and illegitimate business, as well as presidential politics.  The new trailer depicts a telephone conversation between Hoffa and Sheehan where De Niro has been de-aged to appear to be in his 40s.

The film will be released on Netflix and in select theaters sometime this year.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Connect With Us

