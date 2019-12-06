BREAKING NEWS

Felicity Jones expecting her first child

Posted On 06 Dec 2019
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images(LONDON) — Felicity Jones is taking on a new role: Mom.

The Aeronauts star is expecting a child with her husband, British film director Charles Guard, a rep for the actress tells People magazine.

The news comes a day after the Rogue One veteran showed an ever-so-slight baby bump on the red carpet for The Aeronauts in New York City on Wednesday night.

It’ll be the first child Jones, 36, and Guard, 43, who tied the knot in 2018 after three years of dating.

The Aeronauts opens in limited release on Friday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

