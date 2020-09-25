“Feel Like I Do”: Vin Diesel drops debut pop single

Palm Tree Records(LOS ANGELES) — Vin Diesel can now check two items off the triple threat list: actor and singer. The Fast & Furious star dropped his surprise debut single on Friday titled “Feel Like I Do.”

Fans will recognize the 53-year-old actor’s rugged voice, which is backed a summery-sounding electronic melody and pulsing beat.

The lighthearted number finds the actor-turned-singer bitten by the love bug, with lyrics like “I don’t know/But it feels like I do/And I was frozen when you walked in the room/’Cause every single word/It just makes my stomach turn/’Cause I don’t know you/But it feels like I do.”

“For so long, I have been promising to release music… encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone. Thank you for believing in me,” Diesel wrote to fans in an Instagram post. “As always, I hope to make you proud.”

“Feel Like I Do” was written and produced by Petey Martin, co-writer behind the song “Ashes” that was recorded by Celine Dion and is featured on the Deadpool 2 soundtrack.

By Cillea Houghton

