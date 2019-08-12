U.S. NEWS Federal charges filed against friend of Dayton gunman https://linewsradio.com/federal-charges-filed-against-friend-of-dayton-gunman/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/rss.xml

DNY59/iStock(NEW YORK) — Federal charges have been filed against the friend of the gunman who killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio, last week.

The friend, who was not identified in a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, allegedly lied on federal firearms forms.

Gunman Connor Betts, 24, was killed by law enforcement during the Aug. 4 shooting.

A press conference detailing the charges will take place Monday afternoon.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.