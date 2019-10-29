FBI agent pleads with suspect in teen’s abduction to ‘reunite her with her family’

FBI(RICHMOND, Va.) — Authorities are urging the man who allegedly abducted a 14-year-old girl from her Virginia home to “reunite her with her family.”

Authorities are urging the man who allegedly abducted a 14-year-old girl from her Virginia home to "reunite her with her family."

Eighth grader Isabel Shae Hicks was last seen in the early hours of Oct. 21 at her home in Bumpass, Virginia, about 40 miles north of Richmond, according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

An Amber Alert was issued for the teen last week and authorities have obtained an abduction warrant for 34-year-old Bruce Lynch, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We don’t know where Isabel is” but several places of interest have been identified and are being investigated, said David Archey, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond Field Office.

At a news conference on Monday, Archey appealed directly to Lynch, saying, “You know Isabel should be home safe with her family, warm, rested, protected. I’m sure you want what’s best for her. Please return Isabel to a safe location or contact us and let us know how we can help you reunite her with her family.”

Lynch is an ex-boyfriend of Hicks’ mother, ABC Richmond affiliate WRIC reported, citing family members.

Authorities said Monday that Lynch is known to the teen but did not discuss their relationship.

There is no evidence the 14-year-old was taken forcefully, authorities said; however, Lynch is believed to have a handgun and is considered dangerous.

Hicks’ brother, Blake, told reporters last week, “We want you to come home. Please just let us know you are safe however you can.”

“I’m still your big brother and I’ll love you forever. I just need my best friend back,” he said.

Sheriff’s officials have asked the public to be on the lookout for Hicks, Lynch and this 2003 Toyota Matrix. The rear passenger side door handle is missing, authorities said.

Lynch is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds. He has cross tattoos on both upper arms and has a tattoo that says “Bruce” on the top of his back.

Lynch left with camping gear; authorities suspect the two may be staying in wooded areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.

