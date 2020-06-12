BREAKING NEWS

Fauci tells ABC's 'Powerhouse Politics' that attending rallies, protests is 'risky'

Posted On 12 Jun 2020
Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen(WASHINGTON) — Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, tells ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on “Powerhouse Politics” podcast that attending political protests and campaign rallies is “risky.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

