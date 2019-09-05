U.S. NEWS Fast-moving 1,400-acre brush fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Calif. https://linewsradio.com/fast-moving-1400-acre-brush-fire-prompts-mandatory-evacuations-in-calif/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Prathaan/iStock(LA CRESTA, Calif.) — Firefighters in California are responding to a fast-moving brush fire that has scorched 1,400 acres, and prompted mandatory evacuations.

The fire was 7 percent contained as of Thursday morning, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The Tenaja fire broke out in La Cresta, Calif., on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

The fire was first reported when it had grown to 25 acres, forcing road closures. Evacuations began shortly after, with residents in the town of La Cresta beginning evacuations around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Just before 9 p.m. that night, the fire had grown to nearly 1,000 acres.

All Murrieta schools were closed Thursday, according to the police department.

Hundreds of firefighters and three helicopters have been sent to respond to the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

