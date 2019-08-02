‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ leads this weekend’s new movie releases

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 02 Aug 2019
Universal(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide Friday:

* Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — The unlikely alliance of Dwayne Johnson’s special agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, forged in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, continues in the franchise’s first spinoff, when they take on a cyber-genetically enhanced villain, played by Idris Elba, who threatens the future of humanity. Vanessa Kirby and Helen Mirren also star. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release Friday:

* Luce — This drama follows a liberal-minded couple, played by Naomi Watts and Tim Roth, who are forced to reckon with their image of their adopted son after a teacher, portrayed by Octavia Spencer, finds an extremely disturbing essay he wrote for a class at school. Rated R.

* The Nightingale — Jennifer Kent, director of the critically acclaimed 2014 horror film The Babadook, wrote and directed this period thriller about a young female convict, played by Legends‘ Aisling Franciosi, who seeks revenge for a terrible act of violence committed against her family. Rated R.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

