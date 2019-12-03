BREAKING NEWS

Fans say Pete Davidson made them sign million dollar non-disclosure agreements to see his shows

Posted On 02 Dec 2019
By :
Comment: 0

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) If you’re really eager to see Pete Davidson’s new stand-up shows, be warned: he might sue you if you blab about them. 

That’s the word from fans who recently attended the SNL cast member’s recent comedy shows.  Each and every ticket holder must agree to a million dollar non-disclosure agreement.

Not only do fans have to lock up their phones for the show — something comedians like Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have done — but fans are reportedly legally forbidden to share their thoughts about the performance to social media.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, one attendee griped, “…[The NDA] also authorizes them to confiscate…any cell phones, cameras or PDAs and that ANY BREACH of the agreement will REQUIRE PAYMENT OF $1 MILLION in damages as well as the legal costs.” 

Calling the protection “Orwellian,” that fan continued, “Don’t perform for the public if you don’t want people to have an opinion about it!”

Others took a shot of their respective venues, posting online that they attended a Pete Davidson show, but disclosing nothing else.

Entertainment Tonight speculates that the security could be to keep his material fresh because the shows were being filmed for an upcoming Netflix special. 

Incidentally, however, in August, Davidson blasted a college crowd for using their cellphones during his routine, calling the offenders, “privileged little a**holes” who “ruin the show for people who actually want to be here.”

 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
31°
light rain
humidity: 80%
wind: 19mph N
H 35 • L 31
41°
Tue
44°
Wed
42°
Thu
45°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup