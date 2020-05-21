Fans, cast get their wish: ‘Justice League: The Snyder Cut’ headed to HBO Max

© 2016 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLCBy GEORGE COSTANTINO and STEPHEN IERVOLINO, ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — Justice League fans have spoken, and HBO Max has answered. In response to the growing #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, the streamer announced that it will exclusively world premiere director Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of the Warner Bros. Pictures/DC feature in 2021.

Snyder surprised fans with the news on Wednesday during a live online commentary of his film Man of Steel.

Snyder, who is Justice League’s original director, was forced to step away from the project following his daughter’s tragic suicide. Avengers director Joss Whedon took over and completely retooled the film, which delivered a disappointing $657.9 million worldwide.

The Snyder version of the film never made it to theaters, sparking endless fan speculation that it would have been an improvement over its theatrical version, inspiring the viral hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. In the past, cast members Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher had also urged for Snyder’s darker version to see the light of day.

Warner Bros. reportedly invested millions in recutting it to get it ready for HBO’s fledgling streaming service.

In reaction to the news, Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman, Fisher, who played Cyborg, and Henry Cavill, who played Superman, were stoked.

Momoa posted to Instagram, “WE WANT finally it’s happening. your welcome. justice served. all my aloha to everyone who made this happen. all the fans. we love you.”

Fisher added, “For those who fought. For those who believed. Thank you.”

For his part, Cavill noted, “Big congratulations to you, Mr. Snyder,” telling fans, “We all get to have more Justice League, so it’s a win win.”

