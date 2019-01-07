BREAKING NEWS

Family of 5, including 7-year-old girl, killed in wrong way crash on interstate

Posted On 06 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Family of 5, including 7-year-old girl, killed in wrong way crash on interstate https://linewsradio.com/family-of-5-including-7-year-old-girl-killed-in-wrong-way-crash-on-interstate/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Chalabala/iStock(NEW YORK) —  A family of five headed home to Michigan from a Florida vacation was killed in a head-on crash by a pickup truck driver going the wrong way on a Kentucky interstate, police said.

The pickup driver, who also died, was believed to be under the influence when he struck the family’s SUV on Interstate 75 near Lexington, said the Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The collision set the family’s SUV on fire, officials said.

The family members were identified as Issam Abbas, 42, and Rima Abbas, 38, as well as children Ali Abbas, 14; Isabella Abbas, 13; and Giselle Abba, 7, the coroner’s office said.

The city of Dearborn posted a photo of the family on Instagram, writing, “Please keep them, their families, and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

The pickup truck driver was identified as 41-year-old Joey Lee Bailey from Georgetown, Kentucky, the coroner’s office said. Toxicology results are pending.

Investigators are looking for any witnesses who saw the pickup traveling prior to the collision.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
38°
scattered clouds
humidity: 43%
wind: 24mph NW
H 34 • L 34
32°
Mon
45°
Tue
46°
Wed
35°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup