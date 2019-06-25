BREAKING NEWS

Fallen tree kills Girl Scout, injures three others at Indiana’s Camp Koch

Posted On 25 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Fallen tree kills Girl Scout, injures three others at Indiana's Camp Koch https://linewsradio.com/fallen-tree-kills-girl-scout-injures-three-others-at-indianas-camp-koch/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

jetcityimage/iStock(CANNELTON, Ind.) — A Girl Scout was killed and three other people were injured on Monday when a tree fell on a campground in Indiana, officials said.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at around 11:30 a.m. local time about a tree that had fallen on several campers and volunteers at Camp Koch, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana’s resident camp facility, nestled along the Ohio River near the small city of Cannelton.

Sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders arrived at the scene, where they found four people with injuries. The injured were taken to various area hospitals, where one of them later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The conditions of the three other patients was unknown.

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana confirmed the “tragic death” of one of its members attending camp and said it has closed Camp Koch while the incident is being investigated. The young victim’s name has not yet been released.

“There is nothing we take more seriously than the safety and well-being of our girls and volunteers,” the youth organization said in a statement. “During this difficult time, the entire Girl Scout family mourns the loss of one of our girls, and we ask for privacy for the individuals and their families as they grieve and mourn this tragic loss.”

Law enforcement will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to provide an update on the investigation.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
70°
moderate rain
humidity: 94%
wind: 7mph E
H 70 • L 70
82°
Wed
84°
Thu
84°
Fri
84°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup