Fake blood, Coffee Mate & paper snow: “Game of Thrones” by the numbers

Posted On 15 Apr 2019
HBO/Helen Sloan(LOS ANGELES) — While the numbers are still being tallied for the ratings for Sunday night’s eighth season premiere of Game of Thrones, here are some other interesting figures that HBO has already tallied about its Emmy winning juggernaut:

1.4 million – Number of on-set shots taken by HBO photographer Helen Sloan

68,143 – Hotel rooms booked; 19,722 travel documents have been issued for cast and crew

4,000 – Gallons of fake blood used

12,137 – Number of wigs and hairpieces made and worn on the show

1.5 tons – How much metal has been used to make arms and armor 

20,907 –  How many candles used

3,000 – The number of pyrotechnic effects over eight seasons

1,102 pounds – how much Coffee Mate was used to bulk up on-set explosions

52,000 – Number of bags of paper snow used to make Winter arrive

132 – How many Emmy nominations the show received, with 47 wins

