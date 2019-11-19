BREAKING NEWS

Facial reconstructions released in hopes of identifying girl found dead in Delaware

Posted On 19 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

Smyrna Police/National Center for Missing and Exploited Children(SMYRNA, Del.) — Police released facial reconstruction images in the hopes of identifying a little girl who had been dead for weeks by the time she was found in Delaware, authorities said.

The remains of the little girl, who was likely between 2 and 5 years old, were discovered near the Little Lass fields in Smyrna on Sept. 13, said Smyrna police. She had been dead for several weeks or possibly longer.

On Monday, police released facial reconstruction images created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that depict what the girl may have looked like.

The little girl was Caucasian or Hispanic with slightly wavy brown hair, said police. An exam of her remains suggests she suffered from chronic illnesses, police added.

While she appears to have resembled 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, who vanished from a New Jersey playground, police said Dulce went missing on Sept. 16 — three days after the Smyrna girl’s remains were found.

“We are still seeking tips from the public about the child’s identity and any possible suspect information,” police said in a statement Monday. “We ask that the public take a close look at these images and report any and all possible information on this case to the Smyrna Police Department, Crime Stoppers, and/or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
46°
broken clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 7mph WNW
H 48 • L 47
48°
Wed
50°
Thu
55°
Fri
44°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup