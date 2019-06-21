BREAKING NEWS

Explosions rock refinery in Philadelphia; no injuries reported

MattGush/iStock(PHILADELPHIA) — Firefighters in Philadelphia were still battling a massive blaze at a Philadelphia Energy Solution refinery Friday morning that was ignited by a series of explosions shortly after 3 a.m.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Authorities in Philadelphia earlier had urged residents near the refinery, in south Philadelphia, to shelter in place until notified otherwise.

A series of explosions rocked the PES refinery around 3:20 a.m., ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV reported.

Refinery employees were working at the time of the explosion but were far enough away from the initial explosion to escape unharmed.

