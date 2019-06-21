U.S. NEWS Explosions rock refinery in Philadelphia; no injuries reported https://linewsradio.com/explosions-rock-refinery-in-philadelphia-no-injuries-reported/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

MattGush/iStock(PHILADELPHIA) — Firefighters in Philadelphia were still battling a massive blaze at a Philadelphia Energy Solution refinery Friday morning that was ignited by a series of explosions shortly after 3 a.m.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Authorities in Philadelphia earlier had urged residents near the refinery, in south Philadelphia, to shelter in place until notified otherwise.

Update: Philadelphia Fire has narrowed the shelter-in-place request to 26th Street to the east, Schuylkill Expressway to the north, I-95 to the south, and 22nd Street to the east due to smoke and apparatus in the area. https://t.co/sku4tfdEuZ — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 21, 2019

A series of explosions rocked the PES refinery around 3:20 a.m., ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV reported.

Refinery employees were working at the time of the explosion but were far enough away from the initial explosion to escape unharmed.

