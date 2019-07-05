U.S. NEWS Explosion rocks University of Nevada dormitory, minor injuries reported https://linewsradio.com/explosion-rocks-university-of-nevada-dormitory-minor-injuries-reported/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock(RENO, Nev.) — Firefighters are searching a dormitory on the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno, after an explosion rocked the building Friday afternoon.

The blast seems to have caused only minor injuries, although firefighters are still trying to account for everyone who was in the building, Reno city spokesman John Humbert told ABC News.

Video from the scene showed smoke billowing out of the building, identified by Reno ABC affiliate as Argenta Hall.

The explosion seems to have come from the building’s boiler room, where technicians were doing work, Humbert said. The blast has initially been classified as a utilities accident.

Officials with the university’s police services announced on social media that all remaining Friday classes on the school’s main campus have been canceled.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.