BREAKING NEWS

Explosion at the University of Lyon in France leaves 3 students injured

Posted On 17 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS Explosion at the University of Lyon in France leaves 3 students injured  https://linewsradio.com/explosion-at-the-university-of-lyon-in-france-leaves-3-students-injured/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

LeoPatrizi/iStock(LONDON) — A science building under construction at the University of Lyon in France caught on fire after three gas cylinders on the roof of the building exploded.

Three students were slightly injured, French officials told ABC News.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism, French officials have confirmed. The school facilities have been evacuated and firefighters are at the scene.

Authorities believe an accident set off the explosion as the building was undergoing construction work. Video of the incident shows the building engulfed in flames before the explosion is heard.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
30°
overcast clouds
humidity: 29%
wind: 5mph NNE
H 30 • L 28
39°
Fri
33°
Sat
43°
Sun
18°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup