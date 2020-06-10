Expert tips for a safe summer vacation

cookelma/iStockBy GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — With the nation adjusting to a new normal, many would-be travelers are wondering if a safe summer vacation is possible.

The short answer: yes. But not all vacations are created equal in a post-pandemic world.

Dr. Tom Frieden, the president and chief executive of Resolve to Save Lives, told ABC News’ Good Morning America there are many factors to consider when it comes to trip planning.

“First off, time outside is way safer than inside. Being outdoors is good for the soul. It’s good for the spirit. And there’s very little risk of spread,” he said.

Frieden said camping is another option for travelers.

“Camping is a great thing to do and being outdoors — hiking, biking, walking. These are healthy and the risk of COVID is extremely low,” he said.

One of the more challenging aspects of a trip is getting there.

“If you’re traveling by car, you need to think about … where you’re going to eat, where are going to use the restroom, where you’re going to get gasoline,” he said. “And when you do those things, there are ways to be safe. You can wear a mask, not get near other people, sanitize things that you touch before you touch them. You can wash your hands after you’ve touched them and before you touch your face.”

The same is true for other forms of travel too.

“You’re going through security lines where you may be close to people,” he said. “You may be handing over documents and getting them back. You may be touching things that many other people touch. So there you want to be particularly careful. The bottom line is, if you stay with everyone around you masked and you mask when you’re indoors, you’re a lot safer. And if you wash your hands or use hand sanitizer anytime before or after you touch your face, you’re a lot safer.”

Frieden said to keep state quarantine rules in mind when choosing a destination.

“Different states are going to recommend different things and before you travel find out,” he said. “Are you going to have to quarantine where you’re going and when you come back? This can change and it can change rapidly, both domestically within the United States and globally as well. You want to make sure that where you’re going, you’re going to be welcome and you’re going to be able to do the things that you plan to do.”

