BREAKING NEWS

Everybody loves The Rock: Dwayne Johnson passes 200 million Instagram followers

Posted On 08 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

Samir Hussein/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — If you’re not following Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Instagram account, where have you been?  The pro wrestler turned box office superstar just surpassed 200 million followers on the social media site.

Johnson was typically humble in marking the milestone — as humble as you can be when you make and post a four-minute video about it

“THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth,” Johnson captions the video, in part.  “And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms.”

According to Johnson, that makes him the #1 followed man in America, and the #1 followed American man in the world.

“And most importantly,” he writes, “the #1 daddy at home.”

He concludes, “Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’.”

True, 200 million followers is seriously impressive, but Johnson’s got a ways to go before he matches the most-followed man on the planet.  That’s Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, with 239 million followers.  Pop star Ariana Grande is the planet’s most-followed woman on Instagram, with 203 million followers.

By Christopher Watson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl