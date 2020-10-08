Eva Longoria hits back at mom shamers: “I am never going to tell someone how to parent”

BREAKING NEWS

ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — Eva Longoria is tired of people policing others on how to properly raise a child, especially when those mommy shamers come after her.

Longoria, who shares her two-year-old son Santiago with husband José Bastón, sat down recently with Anna Faris for her Unqualified podcast and discussed why mom shamers need to stop obsessing over other people’s style of parenting.

“The mom shamers of the world are real,” the Desperate Housewives alum opened. “I never want to be that person, to be on a podcast like, ‘What I do is I put my son to bed at 7 because studies show that the brain–‘ Like, Oh my God, good for you. You go do that.”

Longoria vowed that she will never take it upon herself to “tell someone how to parent” because “I am in no way an expert of being a mom.”

Not only that, she says that doling out parental advice “can make other women feel less than, sometimes.”

The Golden Globe nominee also confessed that she is guilty of comparing herself to other moms, noting that “I’m like, ‘Oh, gosh, she has it together. Maybe I’m not doing something right.'”

However, whenever the Devious Maids alum finds herself second guessing whether or not she is raising her son correctly, she reminds herself of her amazing support system, which she calls her “village.”

“I have an amazing husband who supports me, I have amazing sisters and I have amazing girlfriends who have kids the same age,” detailed Longoria. “We all chip in and get it done.”

As for what Longoria says about learning to be a parent while holding down a job and social life, the actress assured, “You just figure it out.”

By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

