ESPN: NFL Owners could propose 17-game regular season schedule

Posted On 26 Sep 2019
Mahir Kart/iStock(NEW YORK) — NFL Owners are planning a proposal that would add an additional game to every team’s regular season schedule, ESPN reports.

The move could eliminate all preseason games, sources told ESPN. Currently, teams play four exhibition games every preseason.

The NFL Players Association is reportedly not interested in an expanded season, especially if it comes without an increase in the percentage of league revenue that the players receive.

Sources on both sides of the CBA negotiation believe that a deal is getting closer. The current agreement expires after the 2020 season.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

