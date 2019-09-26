Sports News ESPN: LA Chargers' Melvin Gordon to end holdout Thursday https://linewsradio.com/espn-la-chargers-melvin-gordon-to-end-holdout-thursday/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Photo by Eric Lars Bakke / ESPN Images(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will rejoin his team on Thursday, ESPN reports.

Gordon has been seeking a richer contract from the Chargers, and requested permission to seek a trade earlier this year.

The 26-year-old had previously planned to return to the team at some point in October. He had to report no later than November 29 in order to be eligible to play this season. If he did not report by then, he would not accrue credit towards becoming a free agent this offseason.

The Chargers have gone 1-2 without Gordon, but running back hasn’t been the team’s biggest issue. In Gordon’s absence, Austin Ekeler (160 yards) and Justin Jackson (142 yards) have replaced much of Gordon’s production.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said that if Gordon does report this week, he will not play in the team’s Week Four road game against the Miami Dolphins.

“I don’t think you just walk in camp and just play right away without going through any practice,” Lynn said. “You can run and do all the drills you want but it’s hard to simulate real football.”

Gordon is scheduled to make $5.605 million this year. The Chargers have said they will not negotiate a new contract with him until after the season.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, the Chargers can fine Gordon up to $30,000 per day he missed and $330,000 for each preseason and regular season game he skipped. That total could reach up to $2.5 million, a figure that a source says the Chargers will seek to collect.

A source told ESPN that Gordon expects this to be his final season as a Charger.

